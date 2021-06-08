Rajasthan: RPSC Notifies Recruitment Of Head Master In Praveshika Schools

RPSC announces exam for selection of head masters in praveshika school.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited application to fill 83 posts of Head Masters in Praveshika school. Application forms for this exam will be available from June 14 and candidates can apply till July 13.

Regarding the educational qualification, the Commission has said, "candidates should have Second Class in Shastri/Bachelor's degree (Science/Arts group) having minimum 48% marks and Shiksha Shastri/Degree or Diploma in education recognized by National Council for Teacher Education and have minimum 5 years' teaching experience in any school."

"Candidates should also have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture," it has added.

The age of the candidate should be between 21-40 years of age as on July 1, 2022. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms.

Selection to head master post will be through a competitive exam which will be objective in nature and will be held either online or in offline mode.

The competitive examination will carry 600 marks and there will be two papers. The duration of the paper will be 3 hours each. "Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer, one-third of marks prescribed for that particular question can be deducted," the RPSC has said in the exam notice.

Click here for more Jobs News