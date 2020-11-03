Rajasthan Public Service Commission To Fill 918 Assistant Professor Posts

RPSC recruitment 2020: Application process for Assistant Professor post will begin on November 9.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified a total of 918 vacancies in Assistant Professor post in Maths, Chemistry, Business Administration and other disciplines. Application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, November 9 onwards.

Job Notification

Candidates with "Good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master's Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university," RPSC has mentioned in the notification.

Apart from candidates should have also cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR, or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

Candidates who have PhD in the relevant disciplines are exempted from the requirement of NET or SLET or SET.

Also, NET/ SLET/ SET shall also not be required for such masters programmes in disciplines for which NET/ SLET/ SET is not conducted, RPSC has said.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Details

Vacancies: 918

Online registration dates: From November 9 to December 6

Pay Scale: 15600&39100 (AGP-6000)

Age Limit: 21-40 years (age relaxation rules can be seen in the notification)

