Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018: Admit Card Released; Exam On September 2

Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment 2018: Admit Card Released

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment exam for Headmaster (Secondary School). the admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the commission. The exams is scheduled on September 2, 2018 and candidates are advised to download their admit card before time in order to avoid any last minute hussle.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and afternoon session will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The admit card can be downloaded from the commission's website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in). A candidate would need their application number and date of birth to download their call letters.

Candidates can also download their admit cards form the SSO portal. Candidates can login to their account at www.sso.rajasthan.gov.in and select Recruitment Portal to download their admit cards.

Rajasthan Headmaster Recruitment Exam Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official RPSC website: www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step two: Click on the Admit Card link on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

