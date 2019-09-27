RPSC Releases Score Card For Headmaster (Secondary School) Exam 2018

RPSC has released Headmaster (Secondary School) exam 2018 score card

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks scored by candidates who appeared in the Headmaster (Secondary School) Examination 2018. RPSC had announced 1200 vacancies for Secondary School Headmaster last year. The Commission had released the main list and reserve list of selected candidates for the Headmaster post on September 23. The cut offs were released along with the select list and reserve list.

Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check their marks from the Commission's official website.

Apart from the marks scored by candidates, RPSC has also released the final answer key for both the papers of Headmaster (Secondary School) examination. The answer keys, too, can be downloaded from the Commission's website. The marks scored by candidates are prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

The Headmaster examination was conducted for two papers wherein Paper I was General Studies paper and Paper II was General awareness about education and educational administration.

Candidates can check their marks scored in the two papers in the Headmaster exam by following the steps given below:

Go to official website for RPSC: https://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Click on the link provided for checking marks on the home page.

Enter roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Submit and view your marks.

