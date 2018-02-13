Rajasthan Makes Journey To RPSC Exams Free For Aspirants In State Roadways In the budget speech, announced on 12 February 2018, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced free travel in State Roadways for RPSC examinees.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT RPSC Exams Free For Aspirants In State Roadways New Delhi: With a decision that goes in favour of lakhs of aspirants, Rajasthan government has decided to make travel free for RPSC examinees in State roadways. In the budget speech, announced on 12 February 2018, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced free travel for aspirants. Henceforth, Rajasthan State Public Service Commission (RPSC) examinees can travel in state government run buses for free. Chief Minister's budget announcement has lot many provisions in job and education sector; recruitment for 1.08 lakh jobs being the prominent one.





RPSC के परीक्षार्थियों को रोडवेज़ में मुफ्त यात्रा का प्रावधान #RajBudget2018#RajasthanBudget2018#ApnaRajasthanApnaBudget — जनसंपर्क, राज. सरकार (@DIPRRajasthan) February 12, 2018 Rajasthan government has decided to fill up more than a lakh vacant posts before December, this year majority of which will be in Education Department. 77100 posts, which is close to 71 per cent of the total vacancies have been declared to be available for recruitment in the department. Other vacancies include: 5718 in Home department, 11930 in Administrative Reforms and 6,571 in Health department.



The budget has announced of other major recruitments like 2000 patwaris, 1000 nursing training teachers for child development projects, 1161 constables for new Mewar Bheel Core Batallion in Banswara, 500 foresters and 2000 forest guards. This also includes recruitment for 4514 nurse (grade II) posts, 5558 female health worker posts and 1000 nursing training officer posts.



Click here for more



With a decision that goes in favour of lakhs of aspirants, Rajasthan government has decided to make travel free for RPSC examinees in State roadways. In the budget speech, announced on 12 February 2018, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced free travel for aspirants. Henceforth, Rajasthan State Public Service Commission (RPSC) examinees can travel in state government run buses for free. Chief Minister's budget announcement has lot many provisions in job and education sector; recruitment for 1.08 lakh jobs being the prominent one.Rajasthan government has decided to fill up more than a lakh vacant posts before December, this year majority of which will be in Education Department. 77100 posts, which is close to 71 per cent of the total vacancies have been declared to be available for recruitment in the department. Other vacancies include: 5718 in Home department, 11930 in Administrative Reforms and 6,571 in Health department. The budget has announced of other major recruitments like 2000 patwaris, 1000 nursing training teachers for child development projects, 1161 constables for new Mewar Bheel Core Batallion in Banswara, 500 foresters and 2000 forest guards. This also includes recruitment for 4514 nurse (grade II) posts, 5558 female health worker posts and 1000 nursing training officer posts.Click here for more Jobs News