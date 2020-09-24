Rajasthan Public Service Commission Announces Exam Dates For Lecturer, Other Posts

RPSC will conduct exams for various posts from November 23 to December 21.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified the exam dates for School Lecturer, Assistant Statistical Officer, Inspector Factory and Boilers , Physiotherapist and Agriculture Research Officer posts. The exams for recruitment to these posts will be held from November 23 to December 21. These exams will be held at Ajmer and Jaipur, the RPSC has said.

RPSC has notified that the detailed schedule of School Lecturer (Sanskrit Department) will be released later.

RPSC Exam Dates

Physiotherapist Screening Test 2018: November 23

Agriculture Research Officer: November 24

Inspector Factory and Boilers Screening Test: November 25

Lecturer School Exam: December 14 to 18

Assistant Statistical Officer screening test 2020: December 21

Before these exams begin, RPSC will conduct the interview for Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) exam 2018 from October 5 to 23. RPSC will conduct the interview for 560 candidates during this duration. It has said that the interview for remaining candidates will be held later. The interview dates for the remaining candidates will be declared by the Commission later on its website.

Currently, RPSC is holding exams for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Range Officer. The exam had begun on September 20 and will continue till September 27.

It is also holding interview for Food Safety Officer post. The interview will be held till September 30.

