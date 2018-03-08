RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Exam 2015: Answer Keys Released Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for 2nd grade Senior Teacher (Special Education) exam held in February 2018.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for 2nd grade Senior Teacher (Special Education) exam held in February 2018. The Commission had conducted examination for the recruitment on 7-10 February for General Knowledge, Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu, Science and Maths subjects. Answer keys of the same are available online. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer keys released by the Commission can do so from 13 March till 15 March. Details in this regard is available online at the official website of the RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



Candidates shall have to deposit Rs 100 for each objection raised. In order to submit their challenges candidates shall have to login to the website using their application ID, date of birth and registered mobile number. Details can be submitted at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/examobjection.





Candidates should also submit references from standard and authentic sources supporting the objection raised.



On 13 February 2018, Rajasthan government has decided to make travel free for RPSC examinees in State roadways. In the budget speech, announced on 12 February 2018, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced free travel for aspirants. Henceforth, Rajasthan State Public Service Commission (RPSC) examinees can travel in state government run buses for free. Chief Minister's budget announcement has lot many provisions in job and education sector; recruitment for 1.08 lakh jobs being the prominent one.



