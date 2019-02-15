RPF Constable Answer Sheet Released @ Constable.rpfonlinereg.org; Direct Link Here

RPF Constable answer sheet can be accessed from constable.rpfonlinereg.org.

Jobs | | Updated: February 15, 2019 18:30 IST
RPF Constable answer sheet released @ constable.rpfonlinereg.org; direct link here


RPF Constable Answer Sheet: The answer sheets of the Constable recruitment exam of Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been published on the official website of the recruitment process. The RPF Constable answer sheet can be accessed from constable.rpfonlinereg.org (a direct link to access these answer sheets has been reproduced here in this story). The shortlists of candidates who have been selected for Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification (DV) after the RPF Constable and SI exam on the official websites February last week. RPF recently concluded the written examination conducted for recruitment of Constable and SIs. 

The shortlist has been released for Constable Post for Group E candidates and SI post for Group E and Group F (male candidates only) candidates.

RPF Constable answer sheet: How to check?

Click on the link given here

Follow these steps to download your RPF Constable answer sheets from the official website:

Step 1 : Visit the official website for RPF recruitment.

Step 2 : Click on the 'View answer sheet 'link on the home page.

Step 3 : In the new window, click on your corresponding Group.

Step 4 : On next page enter your registration details

Step 5 : Submit the details and check your RPF answer sheets


Passing Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature. PMT is also qualifying in nature and no marks would be awarded for the same. Candidates who qualify in PET and PMT will be called for Document Verification process.

Click here for more Jobs News
 

