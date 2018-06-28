CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee Notifies Recruitment For Project Assistant, JRF, Other Posts

Research Jobs; CBRI Recruitment 2018; Project Assistant, JRF, Other Posts

Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee will conduct walk in interview for recruitment of temporary manpower for various research projects. Recruitment to the posts of Project Assistant / JRF / Jr. Project Fellow / SRF / Project Associate will be on the basis of the interview conducted from July 2 to July 6. 'Panel of suitable candidates will also be made, which will be operative for a maximum period of one year from the date of interview or another interview to be conducted by the Institute for recruitment of similar positions in future, whichever is earlier,' reads the official notification.

A total of 77 posts are open for recruitment.

Candidates with B. Arch, M.Sc. (Bio-technology), B. Tech. (Civil Engineering), Diploma (Civil Engineering), Diploma (Mechanical Engineering), B. Tech. (Mechanical Engineering), B. Tech. (Electronics/ Mechatronics Engineering), B. Tech. (Instrumentation Engineering), B. Tech. (Computer Engineering), M.Sc. (Physical Chemistry ) with minimum 55% marks + 2 yrs. Experience, M.Sc. (Organic Chemistry) with minimum 55% marks + 2 yrs. Experience, M.Sc. (Zoology) with minimum 55% marks + 2 yrs. Experience, M.Sc./M. Tech. in Geology / Applied Geology, B. Tech. (Civil Engineering), M. Tech. (Structural Engineering), B. Tech. (Computer Science), B. Tech. (Electronics/ Instrumentation), M. Arch, M. Tech. (Structures), M. Tech. (Structures/ Geotech. Engineering), M. Tech. (Geophysics/ Applied geophysics/ Geophysical Technology), M.Sc. (Microbiology/ Environmental Science) and M.Sc. (Chemistry) are eligible to apply.

Click here for official job notification

Click here for more Jobs News