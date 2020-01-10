REET, Rajasthan Eligibility Exam For Teachers, On August 2

The first announcement of REET 2020 was made on December 24, 2019.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers, popularly referred to as REET, will be held on August 2. "All aspects are being reviewed and the examination syllabus will be fixed within prescribed limit. After completion of the entire process the REET will be held on August 2," translates State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra's tweet which is originally in Hindi.

Through REET, grade 3 teachers will be selected for appointment in various government schools in the state. The REET will be conducted by the Rajasthan school education board.

The first announcement of REET 2020 was made on December 24, 2019. The announcement came few days before the school lecturer exam and amidst protests for changing the exam date as the condition where it was mandatory to have the required degree before the exam date rendered lakhs candidates ineligible for the exam. School lecturer exam is another teacher recruitment which is conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Through the REET, the government has proposed to fill 31,000 vacancies out of which 6,080 vacancies would be reserved for candidates coming under TSP regions.

The government had also announced 3,000 school lecturer posts this year. The recruitment exam for school lecturer will be held in September. The Chief Minister has asked the Rajasthan Public Service Commission to expedite the arrangement for the exam and notify details soon.

