Rajasthan Eligibility Exam For Teachers (REET) Registration Closes Tomorrow

The registration facility for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) will close on February 4. However, candidates can deposit the fees and submit the application forms online till February 8. The REET will be held on April 25 in two shifts. The paper for the selection of teachers of Classes 1-5 will be held in the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The paper for the selection of teachers of Classes 6-8 will be held in the morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Candidates who wish to apply for both the papers have to pay Rs 750 application fee; others have to pay Rs 550.

Admit cards for the exam will be released on April 14.

The validity of REET 2021 score card will be valid for three years from the date of declaration of the result.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the REET.

