Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test, REET, To Be Held On April 25

REET 2020: Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on April 25.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination For Teachers (REET) will be held on April 25, 2021. The exam will be held to select 31,000 teachers for government schools in the state. This is one of the two teacher recruitment exams the Rajasthan government had announced on December 24, 2019. The other recruitment will be held to fill around 3,000 school lecturers.

The last REET was held in 2018.

The REET will be conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The school lecturers will be selected by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Through REET, grade 3 teachers will be selected for appointment in various government schools in the state.

In the REET 2020, a total of 6080 posts out of 31,000 will be reserved for candidates belonging to TSP region, the state government had said last year.

The REET was earlier scheduled on August 2. The school lecturer exam was scheduled in September.

Official notification of these exams have not been released yet.

Details of the exam like eligibility condition, pattern and scheme of the exam, cities in which the exam will be held, etc. will be released on the official websites. Until 2018, the REET was held in OMR sheets. Candidates had to mark their response on the answer copy which comprised an original copy and a candidate copy. After the exam candidates had to submit the original copy to the invigilator.

