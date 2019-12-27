RBI Announces Recruitment On Non-CSG Posts

RBI will hold recruitment for Non-CSG posts

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced recruitment on Non-CSG posts. There are total 17 vacancies available for different posts. The online application process for the recruitment will begin on December 30.

The recruitment includes one Legal Officer vacancy, 2 Technical Manager vacancies, 8 Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) vacancies, 5 Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) vacancies, and one Assistant Librarian vacancy.

The application process will begin on December 30 and conclude on January 20, 2020. The recruitment examination (except for Assistant Librarian post) will be held on February 15, 2020. Candidates who qualify in the examination will be called for an interview. At this stage, their eligibility will also be determined.

"For Assistant Librarian in Grade 'A' shortlisting of candidates will be done for Interview by the Board depending upon the number of vacancies," reads the recruitment advertisement.

The eligibility criteria and scheme of selection is different for each post advertised in the recruitment. Candidates should refer to the recruitment advertisement for details on academic eligibility, age limit, and professional experience requirement.

The selection examination will be held at 20 examination centres across the country.

The application fee is Rs. 600 except for SC, ST candidates who have to pay only the intimation charge of RS. 100. Staffs of RBI applying for the recruitment are exempted from paying application fee.

