RBI Announces Jobs For Ex-Servicemen

RBI invites applications for Security Guard post.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced jobs for ex-servicemen. RBI has invited applications from these candidates for recruitment as Security Guards. A total of 241 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Application forms are available online and candidates can fill and submit the same till February 12.

"In the month of February or March 2021. The online test could be conducted on a weekday or weekend. RBI reserves the right to modify the number of days and dates of test depending on the number of applicants," the Bank has said.

Candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognised state education board of equivalent. "Ex-servicemen who have passed the qualifying examination from outside the recruitment zone either before or after leaving the military service are also eligible," it has been mentioned in the notification.

"Only ex-servicemen with proper military background are eligible. The candidates should have experience of handling arms and ammunition in the military," the notification also reads.

Selected candidates will be required to guard bank's property, operate x-ray machines, use Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) for checking baggage at the entrance and other allied duties which may be assigned by the Bank, the notification adds.

