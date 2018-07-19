Reserve Bank Of India Recruitment 2018: Apply For 30 Posts At Rbi.org.in

RBI Recruitment 2018: Apply For 30 Posts At Rbi.org.in

Reserve Bank of India Services Board (Board) has notified recruitment to 30 vacancies for Manager, Assistant Manager, Legal Officer and Assistant Librarian posts. Online application submission portal will be open till August 9, 2018. RBI will conduct exam for selecting candidates for the posts, on September 1, 2018; except for the post of Assistant Librarian for which candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in interview. Interested candidates, after going through the eligibility criteria set by RBI, can apply to the posts at rbi.org.in.

Vacancy Details

Manager (Technical - Civil) in Grade 'B': 6 posts

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade 'A': 8 posts

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) in Grade 'A': 4 posts

Legal Officer In Grade 'B': 9 posts

Assistant Librarian In Grade 'A': 3 posts

Educational Qualification

Manager (Technical - Civil) in Grade 'B': Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60% marks and minimum 3 years' experience.

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade 'A': Second Class Master's Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation, with English as core/elective/ major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level or Second Class Master's Degree in English with Hindi as core/elective/major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level; or Second Class Master's Degree in Sanskrit / Economics / Commerce with English and Hindi as core/elective/major subject at the Bachelor's Degree level. (In lieu of a subject of Hindi at Bachelor's Degree level, one may have recognized Hindi qualification equivalent to a Bachelor's Degree); or Master's Degree in both English and Hindi/ Hindi Translation, of which one must be second class.

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) in Grade 'A': candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/ Navy/ Air Force or the candidate should be of the rank equivalent to Assistant Commandant with minimum five years' service as Assistant Commandant in Paramilitary Forces

Legal Officer In Grade 'B': Bachelor's Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrollment as an Advocate with a minimum of 50% marks and minimum 2 years of work experience.

Assistant Librarian In Grade 'A': Bachelor's Degree in Arts/Commerce/Science and (ii) Master's Degree in 'Library Science' or 'Library and Information Science' of a recognized University/ Institution and 3 years of experience.

