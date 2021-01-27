RBI Grade B Officer Selection: Important Points For Candidates

RBI Grade B Officer notification: Important points for candidates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducts direct recruitment for selecting Grade B Officers. The recruitment is announced on its website and the Bank invites applications from candidates. Selection to RBI Grade B Officer post is done through a series of exams and interview.

Through this candidates are selected for the general department, Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM). Selection process for each of these departments is different.

The last RBI Grade B officer notification was released in September 2019.

As per the last notification, selection to grade B officers in DEPR and DSIM is done through an online exam (phase 1), online or written exam (phase 2) and interview. For selection to general department there will be no written examination held.

For the grade B officer post in general department, the phase 1 exam will comprise tests of general awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning.

For DEPR and DSIM department post, the phase 1 exam will be an objective type test comprising questions from Economics. The phase 2 exam will have descriptive type questions on Economics and English language. Standard of papers on Economics would be that of Master's Degree examination in Economics of any Central University in India.

