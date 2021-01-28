Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Announces Grade B Officer Recruitment

RBI grade B officer recruitment notification out.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified Grade B officer recruitment. A total of 322 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates can apply at the official website of the RBI till February 15. Vacancies in grade B officer post will be filled in general department, Department of Economic and Policy Research and Department of Statistics and Information Management.

Selection to this post will be held through online exams and interview. The scheme of the exam is different for selection of Grade B officers in different disciplines. The first phase exam will be held on March 6.

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Officer Grade B in General: 270

Officer Grade B in Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR): 29

Officer Grade B in Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM): 23

"Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 35,150/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs. 35150-1750(9)-50900-EB-1750 (2) - 54400-2000(4)-62400 (16 years) applicable to Officers in Grade B and they will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Family allowance and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time," the RBI has said in the notification. Initial monthly gross emolument is Rs 83254 approximately.

