RBI To Hold Assistant Main Exam This Month

RBI will hold main exam for Assistant recruitment this month

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hold the main examination for Assistant recruitment on March 29, 2020. The main exam will be held only for those candidates who were provisionally selected after the preliminary exam. RBI had held the prelim exam on February 14 and February 15, 2020. The result for the prelim exam was released on March 3, 2020.

RBI, in 2019, had announced 926 posts of Assistant. The selection process for Assistant recruitment involves a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The prelim exam stage has been completed and the bank will now hold main examination.

The admit cards for main exam will be released on the RBI website ahead of the exam. The time and venue of main examination will be indicated in the admit card.

The main examination will also be objective in nature. There will be 200 questions in total and each question will carry 1 mark (total= 200 marks). The exam will be of 135 minutes duration.

There will be 5 sections - Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Each section will have 40 questions. While for Reasoning, English Language, and Numerical Ability section, a candidate will get 30 minutes each, the duration allotted to General Awareness section is 25 minutes and to Computer Knowledge section is 20 minutes.

Candidates who qualify in the main exam will be intimated by the bank for submission of requisite documents. These candidates will also have to appear for Language Proficiency Test (LPT) which is a mandatory test.

