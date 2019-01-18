Rajasthan Cabinet Decides To Extend RAS Exam Dates

RAS Exam Date Extended, Latest Update

The Rajasthan cabinet on Thursday decided to ask the State Public Service Commission to extend the date of the RAS main examination. In a meeting held at the chief minister's residence, it was also decided that the examinations should be conducted in time and in an organised manner in future. All hurdles should be removed in a systematic manner to ensure aspirants are not affected, a government statement said.

The decision came in wake of the agitation by the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) aspirants, demanding the government to extend the exam.

State cabinet minister Parsadi Lal Meena told reporters that many issues, including key legislation like farm-loan waiver and removing educational norms in local body and panchayat elections, were discussed in the meeting.

Party leaders said the cabinet also discussed issues related to water, electricity and schemes for the unemployed youths.

However, the issue of 10-per cent reservation for "economically weaker" section in the general category was not discussed in this meeting, they said.