Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Result Declared

Highlights Rajasthan Police has declared the Constable exam result

The result is available on police.rajasthan.gov.in

The result has been declared for 6 units only

The Rajasthan police constable exam result has been declared. Candidates can check the result from the official website. The exam was held in November. Over 17 lakh candidates had registered for this exam against 5,438 vacancies in the Constable post.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result

So far, the exam results of only 6 units--Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Jaipur, Karauli, Dholpur-- have been declared.

The official website is not responding currently. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while before retrying.

The examination was held in written mode on OMR sheets at 518 examination centers in 32 districts of the state. Arrangements were made to accommodate three lakh candidates in each shift, the Rajasthan Police had said in a statement.

