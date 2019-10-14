Months After Announcement, Aspirants Await Details On Constable Recruitment

Rajasthan police constable recruitment notification for more than 5,000 vacancies yet to be notified

Rajasthan Police is gearing up for a mega recruitment drive for 5,000 constables. The update has come months after Rajasthan Chief Minister's announcement on the recruitment. On June 11 Ashok Gehlot had announced, after a meeting at the police headquarters, that recruitment process for 8,600 constable and 706 sub inspectors should be initiated soon. Next month, on August 26, he tweeted that Rajasthan government is planning to fill 2,500 vacant home guard posts soon.

पुलिस मुख्यालय में पुलिस विभाग की उच्चस्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक में कहा कि रिक्त पदों को भरने के लिए 8 हजार 600 कॉन्स्टेबल एवं 706 एसआई की भर्ती प्रक्रिया आरम्भ की जाए।#Rajasthan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 11, 2019

When asked for an update on the constable recruitment IG Prashakha Mathur told NDTV that the details for the constable post will be released after the recruitment formalities are completed.

Similar reports have been published ever since the announcement was made by the Chief Minister, however five months past the announcement a schedule has not been fixed for the recruitment.

In the first phase, the recruitment will be held for 5,000 constable posts.

For constable post, candidates with 10th or 10+2 qualification are eligible to apply.

The job notification will be released on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can submit their applications online at the website or else at e-mitra kiosk, an e-governance platform of the Rajasthan government developed for quick and convenient delivery of citizen services.

Application forms can be submitted at the common service centres as well.

