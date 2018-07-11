Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 Released @ Recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in, Sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 Released @ Recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018 admit cards have been released. The admit cards for the exam scheduled on July 14 and July 15 have been released on the official website. Candidates who had applied for the exam were anticipating the release of the admit card for quite some time. Earlier the exam centre district for the registered candidates had been released.

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018 admit card download link is available on the official website.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018: How To Download Admit Card?

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2018 Admit Card available now at

Step one: Go to official website: http://recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Step two: On the home page click on the admit card downlaod link.

Step three: On the new page, click on 'get admit card' tab on the side of the page.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

After downloading your admit card, make sure to check all the details mentioned. Also tally your exam centre district with the one mentioned on your admit card.

The exam is scheduled for July 14 and 15 and will be conducted in two shifts. Earlier it was decided that the department would release mock admit cards for candidates sans the information about exam centre. But with only 3 days before the exam, the department has released the original admit cards itself.

Click here for more Jobs News