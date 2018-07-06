Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 Expected At Recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Admit Card is yet to be released. There has been no official confirmation about the admit card release date and hence candidates may have to wait a bit more. The Rajasthan Police Admit Card when released can be downloaded from the SSO portal. So far, only the examination centre information has been released for registered candidates.

Rajasthan Patrika reported that even though there is a link for Admit Card download on the SSO website, the link is not activated yet. Many other links available on the website were not clickable.

Candidates can however, check their exam centre district easily. All candidates have been allotted an exam district other than their home district.

The exam is scheduled for July 14 and 15 and will be conducted in two shifts. Earlier it was decided that the department would release mock admit cards for candidates sans the information about exam centre. However, considering the limited time available before the exam day, it is possible that the original admit card will be uploaded on the portal directly.

In the notice released on July 3, 2018, the office of Director General, Rajasthan Police, had notified that the notice about admit card release will be uploaded separately.

Click here for more Jobs News