Railway Recruitment 2017: North Western RRC To Recruit For Act Apprentices; 1164 Vacancies

Railway Recruitment Cell Jaipur, North Western Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates for engagement as Act Apprentices. A total of 1164 vacancies are available for recruitment.

Jobs | | Updated: November 01, 2017 17:55 IST
New Delhi:  Railway Recruitment Cell Jaipur, North Western Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment as Act Apprentices. A total of 1164 vacancies are available for recruitment. Candidates can go through the official notification available at the official website before submitting their online application. The last date for submission of application is 29 November 2017 till 5 pm. The vacancies are available in the designated trades at Workshops or Units under the jurisdiction of North Western Railway. Document verification and medical examination of the candidates will be held in the opted divisions or units.

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates in the age group of 15-24 years and having 10th pass qualification with atleast 50% marks are eligible to apply. Candidates must also have obtained National Trade Certificate in the relevant discipline issued by NCVT/ SCVT.

Vacancy Details
  • Divisional Railway Manager's Office, Ajmer: 153 posts
  • Divisional Railway Manager's Office, Bikaner: 168 posts
  • Divisional Railway Manager's Office, Jaipur: 84 posts
  • Divisional Railway Manager's Office, Jodhpur: 39 posts
  • BTC Carriage Ajmer: 210 posts
  • BTC LOCO Ajmer: 126 posts
  • Carriage Works Shop Bikaner: 90 posts
  • Carriage Works Shop Jodhpur: 294 posts

