Railway Recruitment 2017: North Western RRC To Recruit For Act Apprentices; 1164 Vacancies

Railway Recruitments: Exam Pattern, Selection Process And Other Details Aspirants Should Know
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates in the age group of 15-24 years and having 10th pass qualification with atleast 50% marks are eligible to apply. Candidates must also have obtained National Trade Certificate in the relevant discipline issued by NCVT/ SCVT.
Vacancy Details
- Divisional Railway Manager's Office, Ajmer: 153 posts
- Divisional Railway Manager's Office, Bikaner: 168 posts
- Divisional Railway Manager's Office, Jaipur: 84 posts
- Divisional Railway Manager's Office, Jodhpur: 39 posts
- BTC Carriage Ajmer: 210 posts
- BTC LOCO Ajmer: 126 posts
- Carriage Works Shop Bikaner: 90 posts
- Carriage Works Shop Jodhpur: 294 posts
