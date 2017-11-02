Central Railway Seeks Job Applications For Apprentice Recruitment

Central Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates for engagement as Apprentices 'for imparting training under the Apprentice Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway against 2196 slots.' Recruitment will be done for 2196 posts available under Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur clusters. Applicants must be in the age group of 15-24 years as on 1 November 2017 (age relaxation norms can be found online). Job detail is available at official website rrccr.com.'The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training,' reads the official job notification.During the training period, selected candidates will receive 70% of minimum wage of semi-skilled workers notified by the respective State or Union Territory during first year.Candidates shall have to send online applications only.'Production of original documents, on the day of document verification is mandatory without which they will not be allowed to appear in the document verification. Certificates in languages other than English or Hindi should be accompanied by an attested translation in English/Hindi.'