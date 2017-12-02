Job Opportunities At Indian Railways; South East Central Railway Notifies Apprentice Recruitment; 1050 Vacancies Apprentice recruitment has begun under South East Central Railway for Nagpur, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions for filling up 1050 vacancies.

Apprentice recruitment has begun under South East Central Railway for Nagpur, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions for filling up 1050 vacancies. Applicants must have cleared 10th class exam under 10+2 system of education and must have obtained ITI qualification in the relevant trade. The age limit for applicants is 15-24 years. Candidates, only after fulfilling the required eligibility conditions can apply for the posts. Divyang, women candidates along with those belonging to SC/ ST category are exempted from paying the application fee.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the 10th exam and in the ITI exam 'giving equal weightage to both'; 50% of the class 10th score and 50% of the ITI exam score will be considered. Candidates shall also undergo medical examination for which they shall have to pay Rs 24 towards medical examination fee.



Vacancy Details

Nagpur Division, Workshop Motibagh: 313 posts

Raipur Division, Wagon Repair Shop: 305 posts

Bilaspur Division: 432 posts



How to apply

Online applications must be submitted to the concerned authorities at the official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates belonging to reserved categories must upload recent caste certificate issued by competent authority. Applicants must pay Rs 100 online through internet banking, credit card, debit card, etc.



Central and North Western railways have recently completed online application process for Apprentice posts.



In another news, in a letter dated October 16, the Railway Recruitment Board gave the power to the DRMs to employ pensioners at their discretion. "Divisional railway managers are empowered to re-engage retired employees. Railway should give publicity to such re-engagement by putting it on railway websites," the letter said. The board said those re-appointed can only be in service till they are 62. The retirement age of employees is 60.



