North Central Railway Invites Application For Apprenticeship

North Central Railway has invited application for engagement of apprentices. The last date for submission of application is July 15. "Applications for 196 seats are invited for Act Apprenticeship Training under Act Apprentice Act 1961 by North Central Railway, Wagon Repair Workshop, Jhansi, reads the official notification.

Candidates must have passed Class 10th exam with minimum 50% marks and ITI passed certificate in relevant trade from a recognised institute Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT. Candidate must be between 15-24 years of age.

There will be no written exam or interview for selection. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the scores obtained in class 10 board exam. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list that would be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both 10th class and ITI examination.

Final select list will be prepared trade wise, community wise, category wise, reservation wise prepared out of combined merit, reads the job notice. The select list equal to twice the number of Act Apprentices slot will be prepared, i.e. main list equal to number of Act Apprentices slot and waiting list of equal number of candidates, the notice adds.

After completion of training every apprentice has to undertake trade test on all India level conducted by the Director General, Employment & Training, Ministry of Labour & Employment, New Delhi. Passed candidate will get National Trade Certificate but will have no guarantee of employment after training, the notice also adds.

