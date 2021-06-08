Punjab: Applications Invited For 4,481 Posts Of Anganwadi Workers And Helpers

SSWCD Punjab has invited applications to recruit 4,481 anganwadi workers, helpers.

The Department of Social Security and Development of Women and Children, Punjab has invited applications to fill 4,481 positions of Anganwadi workers and helpers. This includes 1170 Anganwadi Workers, 82 Mini Anganwadi Workers and 3229 Anganwadi Helpers for all the districts.

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary has urged women candidates to apply for this post.

Details of eligibility, place, village/ward, age limit, educational qualification are available on the official website sswcd.punjab.gov.in.

As per an official statement, the Minister has said that these recruitments will be purely on honorarium basis and for further details, anybody can visit the website of the concerned district or the office of the concerned District Program Officer or Child Development Project Officer could be contacted.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister @ArunaC_Official informed that Social Security, Women And Child Development Department has invited applications for total 4481 vacancies of Anganwadi Workers, Mini Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers.

"Eligible candidates should send their application forms to the concerned Child Development Project Officer manually or by registered post within 30 days from the date of issuance of the advertisement," the official statement added.

The Subordinate Service Selection Board (SSSB), Punjab is also inviting applications to fill 168 positions in Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, Block Level Extension Officer, Excise and Taxation Inspector posts. Application forms are available on the official website of the Board. Candidates can fill and submit it latest by June 15.

