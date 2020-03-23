Punjab Board Announces PSTET 2018 Result

PSTET 2018 result has been released by Punjab Board

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the result for PSTET 2018 exam. The exam was held on January 19 this year. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their qualification status through the result link available on the board's official website, 'pseb.ac.in', and 'pstet.net'.

Candidates would need their registration number for PSTET and password to check their result.

PSTET 2018 Result: Check Here

PSTET 2018 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to PSEB official website: pseb.ac.in

Step two: Click on the PSTET 2018 result link provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration number and password.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

PSTET 2018 exam was delayed thrice before it was finally held in January 2020. The PSTET 2018 exam was initially scheduled on December 22, and was then postponed and rescheduled to January 5. For both the exam dates, admit cards were also released by the Punjab School Education Board, the officiating body for the test. The exam was called off; on January 15 fresh admit card was released for the exam. The board is yet to announce schedules for PSTET 2019, and for PSTET 2020.

Meanwhile, Punjab Board has released the revised date sheet for board exams in the state. The board has revised exam dates for classes 5, 10, and 12 which were scheduled between March 20 and March 31. The board exams will now start in the state on April 1, 2020.

Click here for more Jobs News