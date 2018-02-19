Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test On 25 February

As per the NCTE guidelines, for PSTET 2017 candidates will be allowed 2.30 hours. 'It is clarified regarding the time duration for PSTET-2017 that National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) vide letter no. F. 76-1/2011/NCTE/Acad/A65411-445 dated 96 April, 2013 had increased the time duration as stipulated in clause 7 of NCTE Guidelines for conducting TET from 1.30 hours to 2.30 hours for a period of 6months or till the report of the Committee constituted for the purpose,' reads the official notification.
The exam was earlier supposed to be held in January; however 'due to technical issues it is notified for the general information of public that the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 examination has been rescheduled further,' to 25 February.
'There will be two papers of the TET. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers (paper I and paper ll).'
Comments
Click here for more Education News