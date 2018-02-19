Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test On 25 February Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) will be held on 25 February.

Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2017 will be held on 25 February. Though no official update is available for the PSTET admit card 2018, candidates can monitor the official website for updates in this regard. State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Punjab had invited application for PSTET 2017. For recruitment/selection, separate subject test will be conducted separately for primary and upper primary class teachers. Candidates can download the admit card from the website educationrecruitmentboard.com, as and when it is released.



As per the NCTE guidelines, for PSTET 2017 candidates will be allowed 2.30 hours. 'It is clarified regarding the time duration for PSTET-2017 that National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) vide letter no. F. 76-1/2011/NCTE/Acad/A65411-445 dated 96 April, 2013 had increased the time duration as stipulated in clause 7 of NCTE Guidelines for conducting TET from 1.30 hours to 2.30 hours for a period of 6months or till the report of the Committee constituted for the purpose,' reads the official notification.



The exam was earlier supposed to be held in January; however 'due to technical issues it is notified for the general information of public that the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 examination has been rescheduled further,' to 25 February.



'There will be two papers of the TET. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers (paper I and paper ll).'



Meanwhile, Department of School Education has released answer keys of Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) 2017 for class 8 and class 10.



