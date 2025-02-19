PSTET Result 2025 Announced, Check Steps To Download

PSTET Result 2025: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) has released the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 results today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, pstet.pseb.ac.in. They are required to enter the login details to access the results.



PSTET Result 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website of PSEB, pstet.pseb.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "result" section

Step 3. Click on "Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 Result"

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5. Enter your login credentials

Step 6. View your result and scorecard

Step 7. Download and save the result for future reference

PSTET Result 2025: Exam Pattern

The PSTET comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is for those candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper 2 is for those candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers (paper I and paper ll).

Punjab State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Punjab conducts the exam for recruitment of primary and upper primary class teachers.