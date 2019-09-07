PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Punjab Power Announces More Than 1700 Vacancies

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Punjab Power will recruit on more than 1700 vacancies

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has begun online application process for over 1700 vacancies. The vacancies available include Junior Engineer, Internal Auditor, Electrician Grade II, Lower Division Clerk, Revenue Accountant, Superintendent, Steno typist, and Accounts Officer. The last date to register online is October 1, 2019 and the last date to complete the application process is October 4, 2019.

The post-wise breakup of vacancies is given below:

Account Officer - 4 vacancies

Revenue Accountant - 54 vacancies

Superintendent (Divisional Accounts) - 26 vacancies

Lower Division Clerk - 1000 vacancies

Steno-typist- 50 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 500 vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 110 vacancies

Internal Auditor - 9 vacancies

Electrician Grade II- 45 vacancies

The official twitter handle for the Government of Punjab also tweeted about the ongoing recruitment process and said that the new recruitment will boost productivity and efficiency of PSPCL.

. @PSPCLPb to undertake massive recruitment drive; Nearly 1745 Vacancies to be filled. Move aimed at giving impetus to Captain Amarinder Singh's flagship program ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission'. New recruitment will also boost productivity & efficiency of PSPCL. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) September 4, 2019

The educational qualification required for each post is different and an applicant should check the recruitment notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying.

The knowledge of Punjabi is essential for all posts. Hence, all candidates must have studied and qualified in Punjabi up to matriculation level or its equivalent as on the date of document verification.

The screening test will be conducted online. The scheme of examination is different for different posts and candidates should refer to the recruitment advertisement for exam pattern applicable for the post they are applying for.

