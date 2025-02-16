Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Announces Openings For 2,500 Posts, Check Details

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2025: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has announced a major recruitment drive for the post of Assistant Lineman. The online application process will commence on February 21. Interested candidates can apply through the official website until March 13. The last date to pay the application fee is March 17. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,500 vacant positions.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can check the details of available vacancies and the official notification link on the PSPCL website.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Assistant Lineman post, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Must hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in the Lineman trade.

Candidates with a degree or diploma in Electrical Engineering are also eligible to apply.

Proficiency in the Punjabi language is mandatory.

Candidates should refer to the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not exceed 37 years as of February 1, 2025.

Age relaxation will be provided for reserved categories as per government norms.

Salary And Selection Process

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 19,990.

The selection will be based on a written examination, which will include questions on Punjabi language, technical subjects relevant to the post, general knowledge, reasoning, and arithmetic.

Application Fee

SC candidates: Rs 750

Other categories: Rs. 1,200

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of PSPCL.