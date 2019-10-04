PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment Begins. Details Here

PSPCL recruitment 2019: Online application invited for Assistant Lineman posts at pspcl.in.

PSPCL recruitment 2019: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), a power generating and distributing organization of Government of Punjab, has kicked off recruitment process for 3,400 Assistant Linemen today. PSPCL invited online applications from Indian citizens for the post of Assistant Lineman through its official portal, pspcl.in. Vacancies, application and selection process details of this PSPCL Assistant Lineman recruitment are available on this official portal. The registration which started today will go on till October 25 on the official portal. Candidates will be allowed to pay the registration fee till October 31, according to the PSPCL Assistant Lineman recruitment notification.

Last month, as part of another recruitment exercise, PSPCL had begun online application process for over 1,700 vacancies.

PSPCL Assistant Lineman recruitment 2019: Important dates

Start of receiving online applications: October 4, 2019

Closing date of online registration: October 25, 2019 (upto 6:00 Pm)

Closing date of online application fee: October 31, 2019 (till the business hours of the Bank)

According to the official notification, all the candidates must have passed Punjabi of at least Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent level upto the date of Document checking.

"There is a relaxation for Sikh Migrants upto the extent that they will have to acquire such qualification within two years after joining the service falling which their services shall be liable to be terminate (sic)," the official PSPCL Assistant Lineman recruitment notification.

The notification also said the selection will be made purely on merit basis.

"Recruitment of Assistant Lineman based on 90 marks of National Apprenticeship in lineman trade and 10 marks of experience in Electrician/Wittman trade from any registered factory/ registered firms/ registered company/ registered Institute/ A Class Contractor of Electrical/ Wireman (sic)," the notification said.

"One mark may be given for every completed six months of experience subject to the ceiling of 10 marks maximum. However experience is not mandatory for applying for the post, if a candidate does not have any above said experience then his/her selection will be merely on basis of National Apprenticeship marks in Lineman trade," the PSPCL Assistant Lineman recruitment notification said.

Experience will only be considerable after the completion of National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in lineman trade till 30th September, 2019, it said.

