Apply Now For More Than 50,000 Salesman Jobs At Patanjali Ayurved, Registration Ends Today

"A golden opportunity to make a great career as Salesman in various divisions of Patanjali including Food (Alta, Rice, Juice, Oil, Biscuit), Personal Care, Home Care, and Aastha Pooja Samagri," said the jobs advertisement from Patanjali Ayurved.
Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Important Things To Know
Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Eligibility
Minimum 12th pass, B.A/M.A/MBA. Preference would be given to those who possess one or two years experience in the FMCG sector.
Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Important Dates
Selection and training camp will be held: From June 23 to 27
Last date for registration: June 22, 2018
Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Salary
Salesmen would be paid wages through Patanjali's main distributor.
Remuneration ranges between Rs. 8000 to Rs.15000 depending on the city, category and qualifications.
Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Vacancies
"There is a requirement of 40 to 50 Salesmen in each district. For home delivery and ready stock sales we need 50 to 100 youngsters," said the advertisement.
Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Where to apply
The candidates may register themselves on the official website of the company: patanjaliayurved.org/career.html.
"Please remember don't fall prey to any agent for the job and do not pay any money either," the official advertisement warned the job aspirants.
Regarding this recruitment, according to the Patanjali advertisement, the interested candidates may contact the authorized coordinator or ASM of the company on the mobile number given on the ad.
CommentsPatanjali Ayurved revenue is more than Rs. 10,000 crore for the financial year 2016-17 and it is targeting Rs. 20000 crores in financial year 2017-18.
Patanjali Ayurved is fast expanding its dealership and distributorship across the country to cater to the rising demands of consumers, who are fast accepting various Patanjali products in their everyday lives.
