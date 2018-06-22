Apply Now For More Than 50,000 Salesman Jobs At Patanjali Ayurved, Registration Ends Today Patanjali Ayurved has released advertisements in this regard recently and June 22 is the last date for the online registration.

Patanjali Ayurved is planning to hire 40 to 50 salesmen in each district.



"A golden opportunity to make a great career as Salesman in various divisions of Patanjali including Food (Alta, Rice, Juice, Oil, Biscuit), Personal Care, Home Care, and Aastha Pooja Samagri," said the jobs advertisement from Patanjali Ayurved.

Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Important Things To Know

Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Eligibility



Minimum 12th pass, B.A/M.A/MBA. Preference would be given to those who possess one or two years experience in the FMCG sector.



Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Important Dates



Selection and training camp will be held: From June 23 to 27

Last date for registration: June 22, 2018



Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Salary



Salesmen would be paid wages through Patanjali's main distributor.



Remuneration ranges between Rs. 8000 to Rs.15000 depending on the city, category and qualifications.



Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Vacancies



"There is a requirement of 40 to 50 Salesmen in each district. For home delivery and ready stock sales we need 50 to 100 youngsters," said the advertisement.



Patanjali Salesman Jobs: Where to apply



The candidates may register themselves on the official website of the company: patanjaliayurved.org/career.html.



"Please remember don't fall prey to any agent for the job and do not pay any money either," the official advertisement warned the job aspirants.



Regarding this recruitment, according to the Patanjali advertisement, the interested candidates may contact the authorized coordinator or ASM of the company on the mobile number given on the ad.



Patanjali Ayurved revenue is more than Rs. 10,000 crore for the financial year 2016-17 and it is targeting Rs. 20000 crores in financial year 2017-18.



Patanjali Ayurved is fast expanding its dealership and distributorship across the country to cater to the rising demands of consumers, who are fast accepting various Patanjali products in their everyday lives.

सेल्समैन के रुप में कैरियर बनाने का स्वर्णिम अवसर!#पतंजलि के फूड (आटा, राइस, जूस, ऑयल, बिस्किट), पर्सनल केयर, होम केयर एवं असरदार पूजा सामग्री डिवीजन में सेलेक्शन एवं ट्रेनिंग के लिए पूरे देश के जिला मुख्यालयों पर 23 से 27 जून तक शिविर के लिए आज ही रजिस्ट्रेशन करें #Patanjalipic.twitter.com/hlS60akXhF — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 20, 2018

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved is organizing a mega recruitment drive, according to an advertisement, the Indian conglomerate is planning to hire 40 to 50 salesmen in each district from the country. An Economic Times report suggested the total vacancies within the FMCG company counts upto 50,000. The company has released advertisements in this regard recently and June 22 is the last date for the online registration. Selection and training camps for these jobs will be held between June 23 to 27, 2018, for which, the online registration is mandatory.