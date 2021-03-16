Over 50 Per Cent Posts Vacant In 426 Gujarat Colleges: Minister

Against a sanctioned strength of 14,300 teaching and non-teaching staff in 426 government-run as well as grant-in-aid Science, Arts, and Commerce colleges in Gujarat, 7,249 posts were lying vacant as on December last year, state Education Minister said in the Assembly on Monday.

Over 50 Per Cent Posts Vacant In 426 Gujarat Colleges: Minister

544 posts were lying vacant in 33 government-run Science colleges.

Gandhinagar:

Against a sanctioned strength of 14,300 teaching and non-teaching staff in 426 government-run as well as grant-in-aid Science, Arts, and Commerce colleges in Gujarat, 7,249 posts were lying vacant as on December last year, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said in the Assembly on Monday.

Grant-in-aid Arts and Commerce colleges were the worst hit with 4,324 vacancies in posts of principals, professors, librarians and other non-teaching staff, the minister said.

He said there were 1,870 vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in grant-in-aid Science stream colleges.

The minister informed the House that 544 posts were lying vacant in 33 government-run Science colleges, and 511 posts were yet to be filled in government-run Arts and commerce colleges.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)