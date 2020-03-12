Over 4.75 Lakh Vacancies To Be Filled Soon: Jitendra Singh

In the last recruitment cycle, UPSC had conducted recruitment for 4,399 posts. (File Photo)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that over 4 lakh 75 thousand vacancies will be filled soon. During the year 2019-20, three recruiting agencies namely, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) & Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have made recommendations for recruitment to 1,34,785 posts, he said.

“Besides, the SSC, RRBs, Department of Posts and Ministry of Defence have commenced the process for filling up of additional 3,41,907 vacant posts,” he added.

This information was given in a written reply to a question asked by Kirodi Lal Meena in the Rajya Sabha today.

Recently, in January 2020, all Ministries/Departments of Central Government have been requested to take time bound action to fill the existing vacancies in respective Ministries/Departments and their attached/ subordinate offices, he has answered, in response to the question based on what measures are being taken by government to deal with unemployment situation in the country and whether any instructions have been issued to all Ministries/ Departments.

In the last recruitment cycle, UPSC had conducted recruitment for 4,399 posts.

Railway recruitment boards or the RRBs, the recruitment wing of the Indian Railways have conducted recruitment for 1,16,391 posts last year.

Likewise, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) which conducts Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam for over 30 lakh candidates every year, had confirmed selection for 13,995 posts in 2019-2020, as per the report shared by the Union Minister.

