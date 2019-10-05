Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) Answer Key Out

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) answer keys are available at bseodisha.nic.in

Answer keys have been released for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET). The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the answer keys on its official website bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates can download the answer key and raise objections, if they have any, on or before October 10.

Download OTET Answer Key

OTET was held on August 5.

The exam is held to determine the eligibility of a candidate for teaching post. OTET is a qualifying examination for candidates who wish to work as teachers for class 1 to class 8 in the schools of the State Government, private aided schools and private unaided schools in Odisha.

OTET comprises two papers.

This year, the Board had re-conducted the exam for candidates who had not completed the OTET 2018 due to paper leak. More than 1 lakh candidates had to suffer due to the paper leak. The Board decided to cancel the exam after images of the question paper went viral on the social media.

In 2018, more than 1 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

