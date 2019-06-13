Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Notifies Jobs For Graduates

OSSC Recruitment 2019 For Graduates; 82 Auditor Posts

A total of 82 contractual posts have been announced by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). The Commission will conduct recruitment for the post of Auditor under the Directorate of Local Fund Audit and Auditor under the Directorate of Employees State Insurance Scheme. Online registration link will be active till July 11. Graduates within 21-32 years of age are eligible for the post. The upper age limit is relaxable for candidates belonging to various reserved categories; details in this regard can be found from the official notification.

Candidates should note that this is in continuation to the Commission's job advertisement released in December 2017.

Applicants must also be proficient in working on computers.

OSSC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in preliminary exam, main written exam, computer practical test and viva voce test. The final merit will be calculated from 225 marks. Based on the prelims candidates numbering 12 times the vacancy will be shortlisted for the main exam. For the computer test, candidates numbering 3 times who qualify the main exam, will be shortlisted. The preliminary exam will be held only if the number of applicants exceeds 5000.

Meanwhile, Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Executive Engineer post. A total of 386 vacancies have been announced in civil and mechanical disciplines. 127 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

