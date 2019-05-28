Odisha Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment Notice Released

127 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced a total of 386 vacancies, in civil and mechanical disciplines, for Assistant Executive Engineer recruitment. The recruitment, in Group A of Odisha Engineering Service, for which engineering graduates are eligible, will begin on June 7. Registration portal will be open till July 6.

Applicants must be in the age group of 21-32 years as on January 1, 2019.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of objective type written test and viva voce test. The exam will carry a total of 400 marks. The written test will be held at Cutttack, however the Commission can consider conducting the exam at Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones.

The last date for depositing the application fee is July 10. Applications with fee of Rs 500 should be submitted to the Commission before the deadline so as to consider the registration process complete. The Commission will decide exam centres and venues for the candidates after screening the applications.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST of Odisha only and those belonging to PwD category are exempted from payment of application fee.

127 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

