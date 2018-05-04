Only 223 Qualify Against 675 Vacancies For Female Constable Post In Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion CSBC, Bihar has released the final result for the recruitment process conducted for the post of Lady Constables in the Bihar Swabhiman Police battalion.

Share EMAIL PRINT 223 Qualify Against 675 Vacancies For Female Constable Recruitment In Bihar New Delhi: The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar has released the final result for the recruitment process conducted for the post of Lady Constables in the Bihar Swabhiman Police battalion. The recruitment was conducted for selection of female constables belonging to Scheduled Tribe category. The board had advertised 675 vacancies for female constables on July 25, 2015. The selection process was finally completed in 2018 and the board has now released the list of candidates who have been selected for recruitment.



As against the advertised 675 vacant posts, only 223 candidates have been selected for the post. The roll numbers of the selected candidates has been published.



The selection process was conducted in two stages. The first stage was a written exam in which a total of 1212 candidates appeared. The written examination was conducted on December 17, 2017 in Patna in one session.



From those who appeared in the written examination, 898 candidates were shortlisted for the second round of selection which was Physical Efficiency Test (PET). In the Physical Efficiency Test 759 shortlisted candidates participated. The PET was only qualifying in nature and the final selection list has been prepared on the basis of marks scored by a candidate in the written test.



Click here for more



The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar has released the final result for the recruitment process conducted for the post of Lady Constables in the Bihar Swabhiman Police battalion. The recruitment was conducted for selection of female constables belonging to Scheduled Tribe category. The board had advertised 675 vacancies for female constables on July 25, 2015. The selection process was finally completed in 2018 and the board has now released the list of candidates who have been selected for recruitment.As against the advertised 675 vacant posts, only 223 candidates have been selected for the post. The roll numbers of the selected candidates has been published.The selection process was conducted in two stages. The first stage was a written exam in which a total of 1212 candidates appeared. The written examination was conducted on December 17, 2017 in Patna in one session. From those who appeared in the written examination, 898 candidates were shortlisted for the second round of selection which was Physical Efficiency Test (PET). In the Physical Efficiency Test 759 shortlisted candidates participated. The PET was only qualifying in nature and the final selection list has been prepared on the basis of marks scored by a candidate in the written test.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter