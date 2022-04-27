ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 3614 Apprentice Jobs, Check Details Here

ONGC recruitment 2022: The the last date to submit the application is May 15

ONGC recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for 3614 apprentice vacancies. The application process started today and the last date to submit the application is May 15 till 6 pm. Aspiring candidates can apply online at http://www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in. Paper-based applications will not be accepted.

The results or the final selected list will be released on May 23, 2022. Selected candidates will be intimated through their registered mail ID.

There are a total of 3614 vacancies including 209 in the Northern Sector, 305 in the Mumbai Sector, 1434 in the Western Sector, 744 in the Eastern Sector, 694 in the Southern Sector, and 228 in the Central Sector.

Interested candidates should be aged minimum 18 years and maximum of 24 years as on May 15, 2022 (the date of birth of the candidate/applicant should between May 15, 1998 and May 15, 2004).

The upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation upto 10 years (upto 15 years for SC/ST and upto 13 years for OBC -- Non-Creamy Layer)-- candidates).

Graduate apprentice would be eligible to get Rs 9,000 per month, Trade apprentices--Rs 7,700 for one year ITI and Rs 8,050 for two year ITI and Rs 8,000 for Diploma Apprentices. The trainee is not eligible for any TA-DA/boarding or lodging expenses incurred during the period of training. ONGC will not provide any financial assistance towards transportation.

Selections for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. Reservation of positions will be followed as per Government of India Policy on SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories, as applicable for the engagement of Apprentices under The Apprentices Act, 1961 as amended.

