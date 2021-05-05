Oil India Limited Announces Jobs For Diploma Engineers, Class 10 Pass Candidates

Oil India Limited will select candidates on contract through skill test.

Oil India Limited has invited applications from Diploma engineers and Class 10 pass candidates with ITI experience for recruitment to contractual posts of drilling headman, drilling rigman, electrical supervisor, chemical assistant, assistant rig electrician, drilling topman, assistant mechanic pump, gas logger, and assistant mechanic.

"Oil India Limited intends to engage following personnel (domicile of Assam and its production & exploration areas of Arunachal Pradesh) purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement at Field Headquarters, Duliajan," it has notified.

Job Details

Oil India will select candidates based on a walk-in practical and skill test which will be held from May 24 to June 22. The skill test will be held at ETDC, L&D Department, Oil India Limited, Duliajan.

“The pass marks of the walk-in-practical or skill test cum personal assessment(s) will be minimum 50%. final selection from among the candidates who have appeared and secured the pass marks of minimum 50% in the walk-in-practical or skill test cum personal assessment(s) will be only on the basis of merit as per the marks obtained in the walk-in-practical or skill test cum personal assessment(s),” the job notification reads.

In view of the current covid situation the dates of the skill test might get changed, the Oil India Limited has said.

