Oil India Limited Offers Recruitment For Public Health Assistant, Check Details

Oil India has announced a vacancy for the recruitment of a Public Health Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, oil-india.com. Applications are open until September 3.

The official notification reads: "The engagement will be purely on a contractual basis only. The initial period of the above contractual engagement will be for 06 (six) months only. Further, the period of the above contractual engagement may be extendable after the requisite interval for a subsequent period of 06 (six) months only, depending on the departmental requirement, job performance, conduct, physical fitness, etc., as applicable. The total period of the above contractual engagement will be a maximum of 24 (twenty-four) months only."

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed 10+2 in the Science stream from a Government-recognized Institute/Board

Candidates must have a Diploma or Certificate in Computer Application of a minimum of 06 (six) months duration

They should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, etc

Candidates must have a minimum of 01 (one) year post-qualification relevant work experience in any State/Central Government Office or PSU only

Age Limit

Candidates must be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 30 years as of the date of registration.

Payment

Candidates will receive a Fixed Emolument of Rs 16,640 per month based on attendance, including paid leave and holidays, if any. Additionally, they will receive a Variable Emolument of Rs 640 per day for each working day.

Selected candidates must join immediately. An extension of up to 15 days from the stipulated date may be granted by management if necessary. However, failure to join within the above-mentioned timeline will result in the cancellation of the candidate's selection.