OFRC Result: Final Answer Key For Group C Phase 1 Exam Released @ Ofbindia.gov.in; Check Now

1 Share EMAIL PRINT OFRC Result: Final Answer Key For Group C Phase 1 Exam Released New Delhi: Ordnance Factory Board (OFRC) has released the final answer key for the written exam held for the recruitment of Semi-skilled grade Industrial Employees (IEs)Group 'C' in different trades and Labour Group 'C' in various Ordnance factories. The board had earlier release copy of the



How to check OFRC Phase I Written Exam Answer Key 2017?



Step one: Go to official OFRC online application portal: www.ofrcapply.com

Step two: Click on the link given for Final Answer Key for phase I written exam.

Step three: In the new window select your respective trade from the dropdown menu.

Step four: Click on view.

Step five: Click on the link for final answer key.

Step six: The answer key will open in pdf format. Download the pdf.



Match the answers in the final answer key with those marked in your own OMR sheet. The copy of OMR sheet can also be downloaded from the OFRC website. To download the copy of OMR sheet, you would need your registration number generated at the time of application.



