Odisha Announces Recruitment On 128 Post Graduate Teacher Vacancies

Odisha teacher recruitment 2019: More than 100 Post Graduate Teacher vacancies to be filled

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers. There are a total of 128 vacancies under Science stream in Group B of State Service for the newly created the Newly created one Mega Urban Educational Complex - Biju Pattnaik Adarsha Bidyalaya/14 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools and 10 Kalinga Model Residential Schools functioning under ST & SC Development Department.

The last date to apply for this recruitment is September 21, 2019. The last date for payment of application fee is September 25, 2019. The posts are temporary and likely to be made permanent.

In order to be eligible for recruitment an applicant must have a Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 50% marks or two years integrated M.Sc. from Regional College of Education NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

The candidate must also have a B.Ed. or an equivalent degree recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B.Ed. from a recognized university. A diploma or a degree in Computer Applications is a desirable qualification.

The age limit for the posts is minimum 21 years and maximum 32 years. Candidates can check the official recruitment advertisement here for relaxation on upper age limit.

The selection will be done on the basis of performance of the candidate in a written exam and a viva voce. The written examination will be held at Cuttack. It may also be held at Bhubaneswar/ Balasore/ Berhampur/ Sambhalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones.

