Odisha Civil Service Exams In August

The Odisha Public Services Commission or OPSC, the state-run recruitment agency for government jobs, will conduct the civil services examinations in August. The OPSC said on Monday, according to news agency Press Trust of India, that the state civil service preliminary examination, first stage of the coveted state level exam, would be held on August 27.

The news agency also reported the OPSC civil services preliminary examination for the year 2020, will be conducted in various cities including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Balasore and Berhampur.

The tests would be conducted from 10 am-noon and 1.30-3.30 pm. All persons with disabilities will be given an extra 40 minutes, the OPSC said.

The admission certificate of eligible candidates and instructions will be available on the commissions website later, it added.

In the 2019 civil services exam, a total of 44,636 candidates had appeared for the preliminary test on the basis of completion of application formalities.

More details on admit card and other formalities, candidates may refer the official website of the OPSC.

