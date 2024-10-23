Advertisement

Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed Due To Cyclone Dana, Check Details



Read Time: 2 mins
Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed Due To Cyclone Dana, Check Details
Candidates can check the latest updates by visiting official website.

Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services Examination due to Cyclone Dana. Candidates can check the latest updates by visiting the official website, opsc.gov.in.


Official Notification reads: "In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'DANA', the OCS Preliminary Examination-2023, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24, scheduled to be held on October 27, 2024, is hereby postponed. The next date of the OCS Preliminary Examination-2023 shall be notified after 7 days."

OPSC Exam Pattern 
  
The OPSC exam consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Interview round. Each stage has a different exam pattern, so candidates should familiarise themselves with the specific format and marking scheme for each. It is recommended that candidates review the OPSC exam pattern and marking criteria before starting their preparation.


Number of Attempts
 Aspirants are permitted 6 (six) attempts for the Odisha Civil Services Examination. However, there is no limit for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.


Educational Qualification
An aspiring candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree from any recognized university.


Age Limits
 A candidate must be at least 21 years old and not more than 38 years old as of January 1, 2023. The candidate must not have been born before January 2, 1985, and not later than January 1, 2002.

The candidate must be proficient in reading, writing, and speaking Odia, and must have either passed the Middle School Examination with Odia as a language subject, the High School Certificate with Odia as the medium of instruction in non-language subjects, Odia as a language subject in the final Class VII examination from a recognised school, or passed a test in Odia at the Middle English School Standard conducted by the School & Mass Education Department of Odisha.

Opsc 2024, Odisha Civil Service Exam, Odisha Civil Service
