Advertisement

Odisha Civil Services 2022 Merit List Released, Check Steps To Download

The OPSC exam consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Interview round.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Odisha Civil Services 2022 Merit List Released, Check Steps To Download
The commission has recommended 683 candidates.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the merit list for the Odisha Civil Service Examination 2022. Candidates who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, opsc.gov.in.


The official notification states: "On the basis of the Main (Written) Examination held on February 25, 2024, February 26, 2024, February 28, 2024, March 01, 2024, and March 03, 2024, along with the Personality Test conducted from September 10, 2024, to October 07, 2024, for the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2022, the Commission hereby recommends 683 (258-w) candidates in order of merit for appointment to the Posts/Services under the Odisha Civil Services (Group A & B) 2022, pursuant to Advt. No. 17 of 2022-23."


The selection of candidates is subject to further verification of the testimonials and certificates provided by them to the respective Appointing Authority.


OPSC OCS 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, opsc.gov.in  
Step 2. On the homepage, click the link for the OPSC OCS 2022 merit list  
Step 3. A new PDF will open on the screen  
Step 4. Check your result and save it  
Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference


The Commission has recommended 683 candidates, in order of merit, for appointment to the posts and services under the Odisha Civil Services.

OPSC Exam Pattern 2024

The OPSC exam consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Interview round. Each stage has a different exam pattern, so candidates should familiarise themselves with the specific format and marking scheme for each. It is recommended that candidates review the OPSC exam pattern and marking criteria before starting their preparation.
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
OPSC, Opsc 2024, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Mumbai University Reschedules Distance and Online Course Exams, Check Full Schedule
Odisha Civil Services 2022 Merit List Released, Check Steps To Download
CBSE Board Exams 2025: Datesheet To Be Out Soon, 10th And 12th Papers From February 15
Next Article
CBSE Board Exams 2025: Datesheet To Be Out Soon, 10th And 12th Papers From February 15
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com