Odisha Civil Services 2022 Merit List Released, Check Steps To Download

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the merit list for the Odisha Civil Service Examination 2022. Candidates who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, opsc.gov.in.



The official notification states: "On the basis of the Main (Written) Examination held on February 25, 2024, February 26, 2024, February 28, 2024, March 01, 2024, and March 03, 2024, along with the Personality Test conducted from September 10, 2024, to October 07, 2024, for the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2022, the Commission hereby recommends 683 (258-w) candidates in order of merit for appointment to the Posts/Services under the Odisha Civil Services (Group A & B) 2022, pursuant to Advt. No. 17 of 2022-23."



The selection of candidates is subject to further verification of the testimonials and certificates provided by them to the respective Appointing Authority.



OPSC OCS 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, opsc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click the link for the OPSC OCS 2022 merit list

Step 3. A new PDF will open on the screen

Step 4. Check your result and save it

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference



OPSC Exam Pattern 2024

The OPSC exam consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Interview round. Each stage has a different exam pattern, so candidates should familiarise themselves with the specific format and marking scheme for each. It is recommended that candidates review the OPSC exam pattern and marking criteria before starting their preparation.

