Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Releases Final Result For Principal Recruitment

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the final result for the Principal recruitment advertised by NVS in January 2019. The Samiti has released the Combined Merit List of candidates selected on the basis of marks in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Interview. The Samiti has also released the marks scored by candidates who appeared in the CBT. Both the lists are available on the official website for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Total 130 candidates have been placed in the Combined Merit List. The merit list has been prepared by giving 80% weightage to marks scored in the CBT and 20% weightage to marks scored in the interview.

Other than that, the Samiti has released CBT marks for 1697 candidates who appeared for the first stage of the selection process.

Candidates who appeared for the CBT and Interview can check their selection status and marks scored in the CBT by downloading the result pdf from the official NVS website - 'navodaya.gov.in'.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had conducted the computer-based test on June 11, 2019.

